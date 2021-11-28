Rainy start to a Cloudy day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning, Gulf Coast! We are starting out with scattered showers outside with temperatures in the upper 40’s. We should be drying out by the afternoon. The clouds will stick around for the day. Highs will still only be in the mid-to-upper 50’s in our northern communities, but some of our coastal cities may hit 60 degrees.

The full sunshine returns next week with temps gradually warming into the lower 70’s by the end of the week with lows in the mid-40’s. We will bring back some clouds next Friday.