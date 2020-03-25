Hovering Near Record Highs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s been plenty of warmth and not much in the way of rain and those trends continue. It won’t be until the end of the weekend until we see temperatures halfway resemble seasonable averages.

For today, a weak front will slide through our area this morning. This could lead to a couple of light showers, but the chance for rain remains very low, only at 10%. This front will be fading away as it moves towards us, which means we won’t be seeing any cool air from it. There will just be a slight dip in humidity.

Temperatures today begin in the upper 60s and lower 70s. With sunshine this afternoon we’ll see highs in the lower to middle 80s with a chance a few could reach the upper 80s.

Lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s continues through Saturday as a high pressure sits over the Gulf of Mexico. There’s even a chance inland locations could get close to the 90 degree mark. The high pressure will begin to weaken this weekend. This will allow a cold front to move towards us. We’ll get slightly higher rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures on Sunday.

For the first half of next will bring highs in the middle and upper 70s, lows in the upper 50s and each day brings a slight chance for showers.