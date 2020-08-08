Hot with scattered afternoon storms

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy weekend, Gulf Coast!

This afternoon, highs soared to the low-to-mid 90’s with afternoon storms popping up south of I-65. These have started to fade as we approach sunset. Tonight lows will fall into the 70’s, mid-70’s inland and upper 70’s at the coast. Skies will be mostly clear with a southwest wind at 5 mph.

Tomorrow will be hot with highs in the mid-to-upper 90’s inland and lower 90’s at the beaches. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are also possible at around 30%. Moving into next week, we keep the hot temperatures in the 90’s but increase the rain chances heading into midweek. At the beaches, the rip current forecast is low for the foreseeable future.

There is an area out in the tropics off the coast of Africa, but that has a near zero chance of development within 2 and 5 days and will not impact the Gulf Coast. The rest of the tropics are quiet.