Hot with drier skies

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – This afternoon, highs have soared to the lower 90’s with a shower or two on the radar. What is left of these will fade after sunset. Tonight lows will fall into the 70’s, lower 70’s inland and mid-70’s at the coast. Skies will be mostly clear with a west wind at 5 mph.

Starting tomorrow we see a dry pattern with little to no rain chance and hot temperatures in the mid-90’s. the good news is, that humidity will be down! Most will stay dry, but those who do see a stray shower will get cooled off!

Temperatures will stay very hot in the mid-90’s. By next weekend, we bring back a low rain chance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories