Hot with afternoon storms; eye on the tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Those afternoon showers we have seen pop up on our radar have started to dissipate as we near sunset. Tonight lows will fall to the mid-to-upper 70’s, mid-70’s inland and upper 70’s near the coast. Winds will be from the SE at 5 mph becoming calm overnight.

Tomorrow will be much like today with hot temperatures in the low-to-mid 90’s with heat index values in the triple digits. Rain chances tomorrow will be similar to today but with scattered showers and storms inland and isolated showers and storms near the coast.

After most stayed dry this weekend, we head into a more unsettled pattern this week with rain chances climbing by the end of the week.

We are keeping an eye on the tropics with a tropical wave moving over Hispanola to the WNW. This is moving towards the Gulf of Mexico but only has a 20% chance of development with in 5 days. We will keep you updated if anything changes.