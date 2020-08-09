Hot with afternoon storms, eye on the tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – This afternoon, highs have soared to the low-to-mid 90’s with some cooling off to the 80’s after isolated thunderstorms rolled through. These storms will fade as we approach sunset this evening. Tonight lows will fall into the 70’s, mid-70’s inland and upper 70’s at the coast. Skies will be partly cloudy with a southwest wind at 5 mph.

Tomorrow will be hot with highs in the mid-to-upper 90’s inland and lower 90’s at the beaches. We will see a little more rain coverage tomorrow than we did this weekend, and those rain chances will continue to increase through the week with highs sticking in the 90’s.

In the tropics, we do have a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a medium chance for development both within 2 and 5 days. This could become a tropical depression in the next few days, but towards the end of the week, conditions become less conducive for development. This is currently not a threat to the Gulf Coast.