Hot weekend ahead, heat advisory in place for coastal communities

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Weekend, Gulf Coast!

Today looks to be another hot one with highs in the mid-to-upper 90’s. The humidity will be sky high making those highs temperatures feel like the triple digits. A heat advisory is in place for our MS counties and our coastal communities from 11 AM until 6 PM. Most will stay dry today as well. At the beaches, the rip current risk stays low, but be sure you are taking plenty of breaks and drinking water if you are doing anything outside.

Tonight we will see another muggy one with lows in the low-to-mid 70’s. Tomorrow brings more rain mainly in the afternoon and evening with the small possibility of some strong storms. To kick off your work week, we will keep a 30 to 40% rain chance and highs in the low-to-mid 90’s.