MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Thursday morning, Gulf Coast!

This morning we have some coastal showers with warm, humid conditions. The humidity will stick around into the afternoon hours today making our temperatures feel quite hot. Heat advisories are in effect from 11am to 7pm for most of our counties west of I-65 for heat index values reaching up to 105 to 110 degrees. Make sure to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water if you plan to spend time outdoors today.

Rain chances will stay lower in the morning, and then gradually increase to around 30 percent by the afternoon with scattered showers and storms possible. The biggest rainmaker will come later this evening with a complex of storms moving into the News 5 area. This will increase our rain chances to 60 percent and will also bring the possibility of severe weather. There is a level 1 out of 5 risk for most places north of I-10 with our coastal communities not likely to see any severe weather. The main threat this evening will be damaging winds. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings!

Tonight temperatures will drop into the mid-70’s, and we will be a bit cooler for Friday with highs in the upper-80’s and low-90’s and rain chances staying elevated at 50 percent. This weekend, we will see a drop in the rain chances, but more heat is expected with highs into the mid-90’s by Sunday. Next week we will return to our typical summertime pattern.