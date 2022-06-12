MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was another hot and humid day, and most places managed to stay dry besides our counties in northwest Florida. Partly cloudy skies will stick around into the overnight hours with temperatures in the low- to mid-70’s. Monday will bring very warm temperatures again with clouds sticking around throughout the day and rain chances increasing by the afternoon with showers and storms possible. Highs should reach into the low- to mid-90’s with heat index values even warmer in mid- to high-100’s. Make sure to be drinking lots of water and wearing plenty of sunscreen if you plan to be participating in outdoor activities.

Rain chances will be low to start the week with our typical summertime pattern on the Gulf Coast, but rain chances will increase by Wednesday and Thursday with more widespread scattered showers and storms possible on both days. Rain chances will stay between 20 and 30 percent for the rest of the week. Temperatures will get even hotter reaching into the upper-90’s by the end of the week.

We are tracking a disturbance in the Caribbean that has a 20 percent chance of formation over the next 5 days. It is not currently a threat to the Gulf Coast, but we will continue to monitor this system over the next several days.

Have a great week!