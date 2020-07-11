Hot Sunday ahead, afternoon storms possible

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – This afternoon, highs have soared to the mid-to-upper 90’s. The humidity is sky high making those highs temperatures feel like the triple digits. A heat advisory is in place for our MS counties and our coastal communities from now until 6 PM. Tonight will be muggy and warm with lows in the 70’s.

Tomorrow brings hot temperatures once again and more rain mainly in the afternoon and evening with the small possibility of some strong storms.

To kick off your work week, we will keep a 30 to 40% rain chance and highs in the low-to-mid 90’s.

The tropics are quiet now that Fay has become post-tropical and are expected to stay that way for the next 5 days.