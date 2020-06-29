Hot, steamy weather continues, Higher rain chances later this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Summertime heat, high humidity, and daily chances for thunderstorms will be the weather story on the Gulf Coast for the next few days.

Isolated showers and storms that developed in the heat and humidity of the day will linger through the evening hours. Rain chances will begin winding down after sunset. Partly cloudy skies will stick around overnight. The humidity will stay exceptionally high keeping temperatures elevated. Overnight lows will bottom out in the middle 70s with upper 70s at the coast.

We anticipate fewer shower and storms for Tuesday. Temperatures will again climb into the lower and middle 90s for many Gulf Coast communities. The rain chances will hold at only 20%. This trend will continue into Wednesday as well with heat index values exceeding 105° at times. Isolated storms will be possible after noon.

A cold front will begin sliding south into the region Thursday. It will not move through, but rather stall out. This will leave our region with a very unsettled back half of the week. Rain chances will rise to 50 and 60%. Shower and storm chances will remain high leading into the Independence Day weekend.