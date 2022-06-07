Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

We start out muggy and mild with temps in the 60’s and 70’s. Winds are from the south and light with skies mostly clear.

Throughout the day, highs will reach the low-to-mid 90’s north of I-10 and upper 80’s right along the beaches, but it will feel like the triple digits for most. Skies will stay mostly sunny with only a lucky few getting a brief shower or storm (10% chance). Tonight, lows will drop to the 60’s and 70’s with that humidity sticking around.

Rain chances stay low over the next couple of days around 10% with hot temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Moving into Thursday, we will see our next cold front approach our area. This will bump those rain chances to between 30% and 50% Thursday through the weekend. We will also be watching for the chance for strong to severe storms. The front will stall near our coastline keeping the rain chances around into next week. Highs will stay HOT in the low-to-mid 90’s with high humidity,

In the tropics, we have what is left of Alex spinning away from the United States in the northern Atlantic. Other than that, the tropics are quiet.