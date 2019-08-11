Heat Advisory: hot and steamy with scattered thunderstorms

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Sunday!

Today will be another hot day with a continued heat advisory. This is expected to persist until Monday evening with heat indices between 108° and 112° near the coast and 105° to 110° inland. This is dangerous heat, so please take all of your heat precautions including breaks inside or in the shade, staying hydrated, and looking before you lock! About half of us will see a cooling shower or thunderstorm, similar to yesterday. We could see some coastal showers move inland this morning, but the main rain threat will be this afternoon. Some thunderstorms could have heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Tonight after sunset the rain will drop off and we will be left with a very sticky night with lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow we do not have as much rain coverage at 40%, but the same heat continues in the 90s. Showers and thunderstorms increase midweek with temperatures decreasing to near average by the end of the work week.

Tropics are quiet.