Hot and steamy weekend ahead, isolated storms possible

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We have seen a couple of coastal showers develop along a sea breeze this afternoon. With lower rain chances this weekend, temperatures will soar to the low-to-mid-90’s with high humidity. Tonight lows will fall to the low-to-mid 70’s with any storms that have formed clearing after sunset. The winds will start from the south at 5 mph becoming calm overnight.

Tomorrow will be much like today with hot temperatures in the low-to-mid 90’s with heat index values in the triple digits. Remember to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade if you are outside! Very few will see rain tomorrow, similar to today. The best chance is for those along the coast at around 20%.

After most stay dry this weekend, we head into a more unsettled pattern next week with rain chances climbing by the end of the week. The tropics are quiet currently.