Hot and steamy weather, Keeping a close eye on the tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Rain chances are dropping over the next few days, but long-term rain chances will depend entirely on the tropics.

An isolated storm will be possible through the evening as the sea breeze moves inland. Temperatures will be slow to cool, especially for areas that receive no rain. Expect a mild night with evening temperatures in the 80s falling into the lower 70s by Tuesday morning.

Some drier air aloft will lead to much lower rain chances ahead. A few storms will pop up Tuesday afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. Storms will be confined to areas along I-10 and closer to the coast. Rain chances will drop to less than 10% for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will top off near 90 with lows in the 70s.

Moisture is forecast to surge Friday and into the weekend as a tropical disturbance moves north through the Gulf of Mexico. Expect widespread showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday. The exact amounts will depend on the track and strength of the tropical system.