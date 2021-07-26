Hot and steamy weather continues, Rain chances get a boost

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Some slightly drier air aloft led to fewer storms and more heat for Monday. That will change in the days ahead.

Rain chances will remain slim to none through the evening. A few clouds will dot that sky through the evening and into the overnight. Temperatures will cool slowly through the night. Overnight lows will bottom out near seasonal norms. Temperatures will fall into the lower and idled 70s. Some areas near the coast will hold near 80.

Moisture will be on the rise as we push through the middle of the work week. This will result in rain chances rising to 40% Tuesday and 60% by Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will tend to favor the midday and afternoon hours. Highs will stay steamy reaching the lower and middle 90s. Heat index values will reach 104-109°.

Rain chances will be on a roller coaster ride. The chance of storms will drop for the end of the week and rise again by the weekend. Get used to the heat. Temperatures will run in the 90s but will feel much warmer when factoring in the humidity.