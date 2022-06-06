Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

We start out quiet this morning with temps in the 60’s and 70’s and mostly clear skies. Winds are light and out of the south for most with no rain on our radar.

Throughout the day, highs will reach the lower 90’s north of I-10 and upper 80’s at the coast. Most will stay dry, but we cannot rule out a stray shower or storm. Tonight, lows will drop back into the 60’s and 70’s under mostly clear skies.

We keep rain chances low through mid-week before our next system approaches. Our rain chances will increase to between 20% and 40% Thursday through the weekend. We will have to watch for the potential of some strong storms as well. High temps will increase to the mid-90’s for some by the end of the week with lows sticking in the 70’s.

In the tropics, we had what is now Tropical Storm Alex make landfall on the Peninsula of FL as Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 this weekend. It then moved into the Atlantic and became a little more organized which is why it was upgraded to Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. It is forecast to keep moving further into the Atlantic, away from the United States and is not a threat. The rest of the tropics are quiet.