Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy FRIDAY, Gulf Coast!

We are starting hot and humid once again with temps and dewpoints in the 60’s and 70’s. We are seeing a mix of clouds as well to start with most staying dry.

Throughout the day, highs will reach the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with a 20% chance of a shower or storm along the sea breeze this afternoon. Tonight, rain will clear but the clouds will linger as lows drop back into the 60’s and 70’s.

Rain chances start to increase this weekend….Saturday is not looking as wet as previously thought at around 40%. Expect hit or miss showers and storms starting just before lunch. Sunday looks much wetter with more widespread showers and storms. We can’t rule out a strong storm or two through the weekend. The rain lingers into next week as temps stick in the 80’s with lows in the 70’s.