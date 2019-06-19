Hot and humid, Less rain coverage

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– The heat and humidity stick with us today. Highs climb back into the low 90s inland with middle and upper 80s at the coast. We will not have the rain today to help keep us cooler. This afternoon brings 30% rain coverage. Your outdoor plans in most spots will be good to go, but be sure to stay hydrated in the heat today. Although the thermometer will show low 90s, with the high humidity it could feel like triple digits in spots this afternoon.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows falling into the middle 70s by sunrise.

We repeat the same weather pattern through the rest of the work-week and into the weekend. Day will be mostly dry with 20%-30% rain coverage in the afternoons. Highs climb into the lower and middle 90s. Nights stay in the middle 70s. Humidity will stay high and afternoons will feel hot.