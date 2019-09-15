Hot and dry pattern continues, watching tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy Sunday!

Today is similar to yesterday with hot and dry conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with very few getting relief from the heat at 10% rain coverage. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 70s.

This pattern continues through the first half of the work week with the next real chance for rain being towards the end of the work week. Highs will stick in the mid to upper 90s with very low rain chances.

In the tropics, we are still tracking Tropical Storm Humberto as it makes its trek away from the Bahamas into the Atlantic. It is expected to become a hurricane by tomorrow, but will not be a threat to the United States.

We are also watching a couple of areas elsewhere in the tropics. First, there is an area in the Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance of forming. Even if it does, it is expected to move west towards Texas away from our area. The second area we are keeping an eye on is in the Atlantic. It has a high chance of forming. It is not a threat to our area right now, but will keep you updated if anything changes.