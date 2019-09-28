Hot and dry pattern continues, drought expected to worsen

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy final weekend in September Gulf Coast!

This hot and dry pattern we have been stuck in continues through the weekend and most of next week.

Today highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s along the coast and mid to upper 90s inland. Rain chance is slim yet again at about 10% coverage. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 70s.

These above-average temperatures and low rain chances stay the trend through tomorrow and next week. Because of this, the fire alert is expected to continue, meaning it is illegal to burn fields, grasslands, and woodlands without a permit. The drought is also expected to worsen with about 1/3 of our area being under a moderate drought as of today.

It is forecast for records to be tied or broken today for high temperature. The record in Mobile is 94­° and 95° in Pensacola.

The beach forecast looks great with a low rip current risk, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and mostly sunny skies. A moderate risk of rip currents is expected tomorrow, so stayed tuned!

TROPICS: The tropics have quieted down a bit. We are only tracking Hurricane Lorenzo in the Atlantic which is expected to continue its trek north and northeast away from the United States.