Hot and dry pattern breaks down, rain chances go up followed by more seasonable temperatures

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy weekend Gulf Coast! We finally made it!

Our hot and dry pattern finally starts to break down this weekend. Today a stalled weak front will remain over our area, which will bump up rain coverage to 30% mainly after 2 pm. Highs will be in the lower 90s for the most part.

Rain coverage will likely increase tomorrow and Monday ahead of a stronger cold front that will be approaching our region. Some storms today, tomorrow and Monday could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Highs tomorrow and Monday will be in the upper 80s.

After the cold front passes, Tuesday through the rest of the week will bring a cooler airmass, which will bring us more seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 80s with lows in the 60s. This is seasonable for this time of year.

At the beaches this weekend, we have a MODERATE risk (yellow flags) of rip currents today. This will bump up to a HIGH risk (red flags) on Sunday and Monday. Stay cautious and try to stay out of the water, especially tomorrow and Monday.

In the tropics, there is an area of clouds and low pressure we are watching in the Atlantic. This has a low chance of development and is not a threat to our area currently.