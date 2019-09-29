Hot and dry, drought and fire risk continue

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Sunday Gulf Coast!

It is the last weekend of September, but it certainly does not feel like it with continued hot and dry conditions. Temperatures today will continue to be above-average in the low to mid 90s with isolated spots hitting the upper 90s. Again, rain chances will be slim-to-none at 10% coverage.

This will stay the trend through today and next week as a ridge of high pressure sits over the southeastern United States. Some long-range models are showing this ridge recede late next week or next weekend which could bring us a pattern shift with more rain and more seasonable temperatures. This could change, but we are monitoring the trends closely.

We are also continuing to monitor drought conditions, which are expected to worsen as this pattern continues. The state of Alabama is also still under a fire alert, making it illegal to burn grasslands, woodlands, and fields without a permit. For more information: http://www.forestry.alabama.gov/Pages/Informational/News.aspx?Article=A0012

The beach forecast looks GORGEOUS today with highs in the upper 80s, mostly sunny skies, and a LOW RISK for rip currents. Early next week, the rip current risk is expected to be moderate, so stayed tuned!

TROPICS: The only area we are watching in the tropics is Hurricane Lorenzo which is still a major hurricane. Hurricane Lorenzo is moving away from the United States, toward the Azores and Europe.