Hot afternoons ahead for Labor Day Weekend, Rain chances staying slim

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – High pressure has dominated the weather pattern for the back half of this work week. Rain chances look to stay low for the upcoming holiday weekend.

A few clouds will stick around the region as we move through the evening. Temperatures will stay warm around the time to high school football games kick off hovering in the lower and middle 80s. Temperatures will fall off after sunset. Skies will become mostly clear through the night with temperatures hovering in the lower and middle 70s by Saturday morning. Winds will stay light ahead of a weak cold front.

This weak front will slowly move through the region Saturday. Temperatures will stay warm reaching the lower and middle 90s. That front plus an afternoon sea breeze may lead to a few showers and storms. The rain chance will hold at 20%, so no need to cancel your outdoor plans. This frontal boundary will stall out in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday allowing some slightly less humid air to arrive Sunday and Labor Day. Morning lows could fall into the 60s in some spots. The afternoons will stay warm.

Rain chances will rise through the middle of next week as we slowly add moisture to the atmosphere. Models do show a cold front approaching late next week. The chance of a dramatic cooldown coming our way is looking less and less.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Omar is forecast to fizzle this weekend. We continue to watch several tropical waves near the west coast of Africa. Models continue to show an uptick in tropical activity next week, with one or two of these waves showing the potential for tropical cyclone development.