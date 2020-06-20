Hot afternoon, A stray pop up shower possible

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon! Our temperatures are heating up this afternoon with a high of 93 degrees!

Welcome to the first day of summer Gulf Coast. We have a lovely weekend ahead. Rain chances will remain low today and tomorrow with a stray pop up afternoon shower triggered by the sea breeze.

The summer weather pattern is beginning as well with hot temperatures. The skies will be mostly sunny for the most part of this weekend. The winds will be calm with low risk for rip currents at the beach as well.

Your Father’s Day Forecast looks quiet and a lot like your Saturday forecast. The dry air will stick around for the weekend but then be replaced with moisture on Monday. The rain chance will increase Monday to 30% and 50% on Tuesday. The temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and low 90s for next week as well.

The tropics look quiet with the Saharan Dust keeping it quiet.