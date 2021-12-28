Hit or miss strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow and Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast! We had another warm day with more on the way. Throughout the evening we could see a few showers with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s tomorrow morning.

A few overnight thunderstorms are possible. Tomorrow and Thursday we are under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather. A system is stalling out to the north of us which could create a favorable environment for stronger thunderstorms. The overall coverage will be low. In fact, it’s a hit or miss! We might not even see a lot of rain tomorrow. Although the ingredients are there if we happen to see a thunderstorm fire up, it could become severe. The threats are damaging winds, a brief tornado and hail.

On Friday we will see a 30% chance of a few thunderstorms around lunchtime but by the evening conditions will calm down. There is only a 10% chance of rain for the moonpie drop! Although, it will feel pretty sticky out there.

On Saturday we are tracking another system that will pass through bringing another threat of severe weather. A line of strong thunderstorms is expected to pass through overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. We are still a few days out and will keep our eyes closely on this system.