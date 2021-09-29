Hit-or-miss rain today, active tropics continue

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

Most are starting off sticky, but quiet this morning. We are already seeing scattered showers and storms at the coast this morning, and rain chances will increase heading into the afternoon. Storms will be hit-or-miss, so grab that rain jacket just in case. Highs today will top out in the mid-80’s which is right where we should be this time of year.

Tonight the rain will taper as the sun sets with lows dropping to the upper 60’s north of I-10 and lower 70’s at the beaches. Winds will be most calm overnight under mostly cloudy skies.

Heading into your Thursday, we keep the moisture around meaning rain chances will stay at about a 1 in 3 chance of seeing a shower or storm. A front will dry us out Friday into Saturday keeping those days rain free. We will bring back small rain chances (20-30%) for the back half of your weekend into next week. Temperatures will remain seasonable with highs in the mid-80’s with lows in the upper 60’s.





TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains busy with Hurricane Sam and several other areas we are tracking. Hurricane Sam is still a major hurricane and is expected to stay that way through Saturday as it curves into the Atlantic well east of the United States. It is forecast to weaken as it moves into the cooler waters of the northern Atlantic early next week. The remnants of Peter has a chance for development earlier this week, but thanks to wind shear, it is fizzling out. The other two areas we are watching are off the coast of Africa. The first has a medium chance for development while the second has a high chance. We will likely see this area become a tropical depression or storm in the next day or two. The next name on the list is Victor. Early models indicate this staying in the Atlantic away from our area.