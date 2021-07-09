Hit and miss downpours for the weekend with warm and steamy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered rain has been the story this work week. Some small changes are coming for the weekend.

Areas of rain and thunderstorm activity will slowly wind down as we push into the evening and overnight hours. Areas cooled off by rain will have temperatures running in the 70s through most of the evening. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight.

Some slightly drier air aloft will move in for the upcoming weekend. This will result in a slightly lower rain chance for Saturday and Sunday. Expect mainly pop-up showers and storms for the midday and afternoons with rain chances running around 30-40%. Temperatures will stay quite steamy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Our summertime weather pattern looks to hold strong into next week. Expect seasonable heat and humidity with daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms.