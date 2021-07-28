Higher Rain Coverage with High Heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

With a bump in moisture, there will be a better coverage of showers and storms today. Rain chances will really begin to rise after 11 AM. Isolated heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be a concern. Where it does not rain, it will be HOT. Highs will each the 90s with feels-like temperatures in triple-digits.

In our inland and Mississippi communities, there is a heat advisory that will go into effect at 10 AM and last through 6 PM. Heat index values will be around 108. Avoid spending too much time outside, find shade, drink plenty of fluids, check on neighbors, look before you lock, and leave the pets inside.

Rain chances will drop again through the end of the week the rise again early next week. Temperatures will remain relatively unchanged with highs in the lower and middle 90s. Morning lows will hold in the 70s.

The tropics are quiet.