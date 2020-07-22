Higher Rain Chances; Tracking Two Systems in the Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today won’t stray too far away from the last few days, but we’ll see just a little more in the way of rain. For most it’s rain-free start with temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. Most begin the day dry, but there will be a few showers in our coastal counties. Clouds will build with the first few showers or storms forming around lunchtime. Rain chances will rise to 40% through the afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 90s.

A tropical wave (Invest 91L) will move west northwest through the Gulf of Mexico. This will lead to deeper moisture moving into our part of the Gulf Coast. Expect a better coverage of afternoon showers and storms for Thursday and Friday. The disturbance will continue to move west in the general direction of Texas. With more rain the heat will ease slightly, but we will stick with highs close to 90 as overnight lows stay in the mid-70s.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the Central Atlantic. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Gonzalo sometime today. The westward movement is expected over the next 3-5 days with the system approaching the Caribbean by the weekend. There is plenty of time to watch this system so we will continue to monitor and keep you posted.

Invest 91L will move through the central Gulf of Mexico through the end of the week. There is a chance for some slow organizing in the days ahead. Deeper moisture will overspread our portion of the Gulf Coast leading to higher rain chances. If it gets a name it will likely become Hanna if TD7 becomes Gonzalo in the Atlantic.