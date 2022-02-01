MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Clouds have streamed into the Gulf Coast setting the stage for a much more unsettled weather pattern through the middle and end of the work week.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue into Thursday night. A moisture rises, spotty showers will begin rolling in off the Gulf of Mexico after 10 pm. A stiff southeast breeze will continue with gusts around 25 mph. Temperatures will remain warmer than recent night. Overnight lows will fall into the middle and upper 50s with 60s at the coast.

A few showers will roll through the region Wednesday. Rain will generally be light. Gusty winds will continue. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Thursday will be a WEATEHR AWARE day on the Gulf Coast. An approaching cold front will keep winds up and clouds around. Scattered showers and storms will roll in for the late afternoon and continue into the Thursday night. A few high wind gusts and a brief tornado appear possible. The slow-moving nature of this front will increase that chance for locally heavy downpours. Isolated flash flooding will also be a possibility through early Friday morning.