Higher rain chances this week, Monitoring Tropical Depression in the Gulf of Mexico

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Moisture will increase through the night leading to the small chance for a quick shower before sunrise. Temperatures will stay elevated. Morning lows will hold in the lower 70s.

The weather pattern for the rest of the week is looking quite unsettled. Expect warm and steamy afternoons with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity will run higher leading to a better coverage of showers and storms. These will be spotty and could contain some locally heavy downpours. Rain chances will hold around 40-50% for the rest of the week with highs in the middle and upper 80s. Morning lows will fall into the 60s and 70s.

Long-range rain chances will depend on the eventual path of Tropical Depression Three. The Depression formed in the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico Monday afternoon. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Cristobal by Wednesday. The storm will likely begin moving north by the weekend.