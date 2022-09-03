MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Labor Day weekend is here! Unfortunately, the weather pattern looks to become more unsettled with higher rain chances ahead.

Isolated showers starting up at the coast Saturday morning will develop and drift inland through the day. With deeper moisture in place, locally heavy downpours will be possible. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90. The chance of rain will slowly wind down through the evening. Scattered clouds will remain overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

Rain chances remain elevated for Sunday with coastal morning rain and afternoon storms working inland. The coverage of storms will run a touch lower through next week, but overall, the pattern is looking typical of early September.