Higher Rain Chances Around the Corner

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy first day of Spring Gulf Coast. Spring officially begins tonight at 10:49 PM. The first day of spring will feel like mid to late Spring.

The day begins in the 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. There may run into some fog this morning, but it won’t be a widespread issue. We’ll keep a mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky as temperatures warm quickly. Daytime highs will reach the lower 80s and the chance for rain is low, only at 10%. Even with low rain chances humidity will be high as a steady and sometime gusty south wind continues to pump in moisture. For tonight it’s like last night. Mostly quiet and lows in the mid 60s.

The first half of Friday will be nearly a carbon copy of today, but rain chances increase in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. There’ll be a few scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon with rain chances increasing into the evening. Showers are likely Friday night into Saturday morning. At this time we are not expecting any severe weather.

Saturday and Sunday will bring some unsettled and slightly cooler weather. Rain chances both days will be around 50% with highs in the middle to upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

As next week begins the weather pattern will revert to what we’ve had most of this week. Highs near 80, lows in the 60s and low rain chances.