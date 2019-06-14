Higher humidity returning

Happy Friday Gulf Coast!

Tonight’s forecast is clear and quiet and slightly warmer than last night with lows near 70.

Saturday will have the look and feel of normal summertime. Humidity will be higher, highs will be close to 90 and the chance of a shower finding you will be 20%.

On Father’s Day, we bump up the rain chance slightly to 30% with the best chance for a shower being in the afternoon. If rain does find you it either day it won’t be a washout.

The weather we get this weekend will be put on repeat to start the upcoming work-week.

The tropics are quiet and are expected to stay that way through at least the weekend.