Higher heat with only a little relief

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello, everyone, I hope you’ve had a good day. Tonight, our weather will be calm and mild. Skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will eventually drop to the middle 70s for lows.

Like today, we get more heat tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. Stay cool and stay hydrated. You likely won’t find any relief from rain as the chance of a passing shower finding you is only 10%.

At the beach the risk for rip currents will be low, however, always be careful getting in the water. Swimming in the Gulf is not the same as swimming in a pool.

Thursday is almost identical, but we’ll see a couple more showers at a 20% chance. By this weekend it’s more heat and about 50% rain coverage, but it doesn’t look like a washout.

The tropics are quiet. No development is expected in the next 5 days.