MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Please stay out of the water if you are heading to the beach this weekend. There is a HIGH risk of rip currents along the Gulf Coast beaches.

A beautiful stretch of sunshine for your weekend! Only a 10% chance of a pop up thunderstorm in the late afternoon. Its going to be a warm one with highs in the low 90s.

In the tropics, we are still following Potential Tropical Cyclone One as it brings heavy rain and gusty conditions to Florida throughout Saturday.