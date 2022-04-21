MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast! We are starting out with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This afternoon the clouds will clear and we will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s!

We have a stretch of dry, quiet weather throughout the end of the week and into the weekend. A warming trend with highs getting into the mid 80s by the weekend. There is a 10% chance of a stray sprinkle Sunday afternoon. Overall, beautiful weather along the Gulf Coast!

RIP CURRENT THREAT REMAINS HIGH: Strong onshore winds over the next few days will create a high risk for rip currents for Coastal Mississippi through Alabama and into Northwest Florida. Note the SINGLE RED FLAGS at the beaches over the next few days. Although the waters remain open, residents are urges NOT to the enter the Gulf.