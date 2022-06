MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Please stay out of the water if you are heading to the beach this weekend. There is a HIGH risk of rip currents along the Gulf Coast beaches.

A beautiful stretch of sunshine for your weekend! There is a 20% chance of a pop up thunderstorm in the late afternoon. Its going to be a warm one with highs in the low 90s.

In the tropics, we are tracking Tropical Storm Alex.