High Rain Chances Today, Slightly Lower this Weekend; Eye on the Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today will bring similar conditions compared to yesterday as there is still plenty of deep moisture across the Central Gulf Coast. It will be another day where your umbrella will get a bit of a workout. The chance wet weather finds you is substantial, about or a little more than two-thirds of the area finds wet weather and like yesterday, you could see multiple rounds. Some locally heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible. Highs will be kept below average in the upper 80s. The chance for storms will run slightly lower for the weekend with highs around 90.

Next week is looking unsettled. A cold front will move into the southeast stopping in northern Alabama. This will allow moisture to pool over the Gulf Coast. Scattered storms are looking likely next week. Some locally heavy rain will be possible. Highs will be steady, near 90.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Hanna continues to move west-northwest through the western Gulf of Mexico. The system will likely make a landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast late Friday bringing that part of the region around 6-8” of rain.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo continue moving west in the Central Atlantic. The storm is forecast to become a hurricane before approaching the Leeward Islands. The system will likely encounter more hostile conditions in the Caribbean Sea this weekend leading to a weakening trend. It is too early to say whether Gonzalo will impact the United States. There is plenty of time to watch and right now does not pose a threat.

A tropical disturbance coming off the coast of Africa will have a chance of developing in the next 5 days as it moves into the Central Atlantic. The next name on the list is Isaias.