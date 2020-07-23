High rain chances Thursday, Tropical Storm Gonzalo and Tropical Depression Eight gaining strength

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered clouds will linger through the night. Temperatures will dial back into the middle and upper 70s. Moisture will increase leading to a chance of morning showers and storms at the coast.

Rain chances will run higher for Thursday and Friday thanks to an influx of moisture from Tropical Depression Eight in the Gulf of Mexico. Morning showers starting at the coast will increase in coverage and move inland through the day. Scattered downpours will continue into the afternoon and early evening. Highs will run lower-than-normal thanks to increased rain and cloud cover. Highs will reach the upper 80s and a few low 90s inland.

Scattered downpours will linger into Friday with a trend of lower rain chances for the weekend. Temperatures will climb back into the 90s. Rain chances will rise again next week.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to become better organized over the Central Atlantic. The storm is expected to become the first hurricane of the season as it approaches the Caribbean. The storm will likely weaken this weekend as it encounters high wind shear in the Caribbean.

Tropical Depression Eight in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to become a tropical storm by Friday. Models take the system west towards the Texas Gulf Coast. Rain chances will increase locally thanks to deeper tropical moisture.