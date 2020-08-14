High Rain Chances Now with Drier Days Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday! Today’s headlines include more unsettled weather the next couple of days, a drier pattern by early next week, and an eye on Tropical Storm Josephine.

A few showers and storms will be possible this morning near the coast, but the bulk of Friday’s rain will come during the afternoon and evening hours. Locally heavy downpours will be possible with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will stay elevated for Saturday as well.

A drier pattern will begin Sunday with rain chances dropping to 20%. That trend will stick around through the first half of next week.

Josephine continues to hold its own in the Central Atlantic.

The tenth named storm of the 2020 Hurricane Season continues a west-northwest through the Central Atlantic. Tropical Storm Josephine is forecast to slowly strengthen over the next few days as it passes north of the Lesser Antilles. The storm will begin a northerly turn early next week and will likely weaken as the storm encounters some high wind shear.

Josephine poses no threat to the Gulf Coast.=