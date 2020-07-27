High Rain Chances Continue; Eye on the Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Rain continues to be the theme of our weather as we kick off the work-week. Make sure you keep the umbrella handy as you head out the door. A little more than two-thirds of the area finds wet weather today and there’s the chance you could pick up multiple rounds of wet weather.

Temperature-wise we’ll begin in the 70s in most spots. Highs will range from the low to mid-80s for those that find rain and will reach the mid to maybe upper 80s that stay dry.

This unsettled pattern continues tomorrow the week with rain chances gradually easing off to normal rain chances for the second half of the week. That is around 40% for afternoon thunderstorms. With less rain will mean more heat though. We’ll be back to highs in the low to mid-90s by the upcoming weekend.

TROPICS:

Hanna’s remnants are now moving inland through Mexico.

The tropical disturbance (Invest 92L) moving through the central Atlantic has a high chance of developing into a depression or tropical storm Isaias within the next day or so. This will continue to move west. It is still a long way away from land so there is plenty of time to keep an eye on it. We will keep you posted.