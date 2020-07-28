High Rain Chances Again Today; Keeping an Eye on Invest 92L in the Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered showers and storms will lead to another gloomy day. Morning rain will focus at the coast with showers and storms drifting inland through mid-morning, midday, and into the early afternoon. Highs will again be held below average with highs in the middle 80s. Up to 1-inch of rain will be possible. Isolated spots may see more.

Rain chances will slowly drop through the back-half of the week as some drier air moves in. Highs will rebound back into the 90s.

TROPICS: We continue to track Invest 92L in the central Atlantic. This system has a high chance of developing into a tropical system within the next 2-5 days. The disturbance will head in the general direction of the Lesser Antilles. It is too early to say where this will eventually go, but we’ll continue to keep an eye on it.