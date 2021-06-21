High humidity with afternoon thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We have lingering tropical moisture from Claudette over the Gulf of Mexico that will bring stormy conditions throughout our afternoon.

Overall there is a 50% chance of seeing thunderstorms this afternoon. There will be high humidity with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a high risk for rip currents down at the beaches with rough surf.

Tomorrow a front will stall out over us with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms starting in the early morning and off and on throughout the evening. That front is expected to stall out to the south of us and bring rain to our area throughout the rest of the week. S