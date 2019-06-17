MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today will bring high humidity and scattered thunderstorms. Highs reach into the upper 80s and low 90s north of I-10 with middle and upper 80s at the beaches. This afternoon will bring 30% rain coverage. It will not rain all day, but some spots will see a passing shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, today will be partly cloudy.

Tonight will be warm and humid with lows falling into the 70s.

This pattern repeats through the rest of the work-week. Highs each afternoon reach the upper 80s and low 90s with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon.