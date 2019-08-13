High heat with high rain chances tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – One more day of brutal heat before we’re back to more normal heat. Tonight takes a few thunderstorms into the evening, but past midnight it will be quiet, but steamy. Lows will only drop to the upper 70s.

The heat advisory continues tomorrow. Highs will be near 95 and heat index values will be between 106-112 so stay cool. Beat the heat by taking breaks, finding shade, staying hydrated, look before you lock and don’t forget the pets. Showers and thunderstorms will cool a lot of people off tomorrow with a 70% chance. On Thursday we’re looking at a seasonable day with the lower 90s and a 40% chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

From Friday into the weekend it will look and feel like normal summertime with highs near 90 each day with afternoon pop up showers and thunderstorms.

The tropics are quiet and are expected to remain that way into at least the weekend.