High heat that won’t feel as brutal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Plenty of heat with a touch lower humidity. For tonight we’ll see a few showers linger, but we’ll be mostly dry by the overnight with lows near 74.

It will get toasty quickly tomorrow as we’ll head for the mid-90s for highs. Be prepared for the heat, but with a little dip in humidity heat index values will mainly be in the upper 90s and just over 100. Most will get through the day dry tomorrow, but there is still a 20% chance a daytime pop up finds you.

Saturday will be similar, just more-so low 90s and a little more rain at 30%, but rain chances jump to 60% Sunday with low 90s for highs.

The start of the work-week brings likely showers and thunderstorms with highs near seasonable averages. By mid-week it’s our weather will be in a word, average!

The tropics are quiet and are expected to remain that way.