High heat on the way

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Today will be partly cloudy and hot. Highs top out in the lower and middle 90s inland with upper 80s and lower 90s at the beaches. Most stay dry with just a 10% risk of an afternoon shower.

Higher heat is on the way for the rest of the week. By the middle of the week highs will soar into the middle and upper 90s inland. With humidity high, heat indices will feel like the triple digits across much of the area. By the end of the week, heat index values could reach towards 110 degrees. This means we could have a heat advisory Thursday and Friday. This is something we will watch closely.

Otherwise, this week will bring a typical summer pattern with about 30% coverage of thunderstorms each afternoon. These will die as the sun goes down and we lose the sun energy. Each night will warm with lows only falling into the middle 70s.