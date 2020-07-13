High Heat and a Few Thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -More heat, more summer storms, and more heat.

Today begins warm with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, especially near the coast. Out the door temperatures will mainly range in the middle 70s.

The heat will be on again today with mid 90s and heat index values well into the triple digits if rain doesn’t find you. There is a heat advisory for our coastal counties and for our Mississippi Counties again today. The heat advisory will be in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM.

By the afternoon it will be a 30% chance that a shower or thunderstorm finds you. While we are not included in a risk category for severe weather, storms today still may contain gusty winds, downpours, and frequent lightning.

For the rest of the week we will see typical summertime weather with isolated afternoon storms and hot temperatures in the 90’s.

The tropics are quiet and are expected to stay that way through the next 5 days.